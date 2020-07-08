Mecklenburg County leaders instate mask mandate on top of statewide order

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In Mecklenburg County, leaders instated their own mask mandate, which is meant to fill any holes in what Governor Roy Cooper has put in place.

It’s not too different from the state order, it just covers county buildings, like the government center, and also county parks when social distancing isn’t possible.

Mecklenburg County has been a hotspot for months and county leaders have been calling for something more than what the state is ordering.

“It is a fact, so don’t listen to Washington now,” Mecklenburg County Commissioner Vilma Leake said.

County leaders laying out the details and their own assessment, while also showing that the cases are rising and worries continuing over the community spread.

“We have 12,452 case,” Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

Some from of the graphs provided by the county show that cases are fluctuating, but hospitalizations for COVID-19 are becoming a problem.

“It’s been a steady incline since about the middle of May,” Harris said.

County leaders say their mask mandate is supposed to help curb that. The state mask mandate did not cover county buildings or those in individual towns and cities.

The county’s mandate covers that and also parks and facilities where social distancing can not happen. The hope is that it won’t be needed for long, but county commissioners say they know it’s needed now.

“It’s time to put your thumb on the scale and the community on notice,” Commissioner Mark Jerrell said.

The mask mandate does have some big exceptions. It’s mainly covers county owned or operated buildings, facilities and parks and those in the city of charlotte and town of Matthews. The other towns in the county were given the option to sign on and they did not.