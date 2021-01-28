Mecklenburg County health officials extend COVID-19 directive

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Mecklenburg County is extending the COVID-19 health directive presented in January that was set to expire Feb. 2.

County Health Director Gibbie Harris announced on Thursday that the decision came following the Governor’s announcement to modify the stay-at-home order.

“While our metrics have improved over the three weeks that the Directive has been in place, the number of cases, hospitalizations and positivity rate remain high,” said Public Health Director Gibbie Harris. “I am grateful to our community for their commitment to following the Directive, but we need to remain vigilant with the prevention measures that are necessary to continue to move our community in the right direction.”

The modifications to the original order state that –individuals should continue to utilize full-virtual options where in-person activity is not required.

For schools, the CDC study released earlier this week, indicates that with appropriate safety measures in place schools can be a safe location for students to learn and for school staff to support that learning.

Public Health continues to be supportive of in classroom learning as the optimal options for our youth.

Individuals are also encouraged to avoid recreational activities in which they may have close contact with others. We know how important the ability to be outside is to the mental health of our community. However, recreational activities should only be shared with the individuals you live with.

Individuals should continue to follow the other actions outlines in the original Directive –

Only leave your home for essential activities and remain at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., unless an exception as set forth in the Governor’s Executive Order applies. Avoid leaving your home if you are over 65 or at high-risk for developing serious illness. Avoid any non-essential travel. Avoid gathering with individuals that you do not live with. WEAR, a cloth face covering, WAIT 6 feet apart and avoid close contact, and WASH your hands often or use hand sanitizer. Quarantine and get tested if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19. Answer the call and participate in contact tracing to protect against further spread if you receive a call or text from Mecklenburg County Public Health. Get a flu shot and get the get the COVID-19 vaccine, when it is available to you.

The complete modified Order is available here.