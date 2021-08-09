Charlotte’s non-discrimination ordinance expands employment protections

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mayor Vi Lyles and the Charlotte City Council voted unanimously on Monday to approve an expanded employment non-discrimination ordinance.

“Maybe the third time’s the charm,” Lyles said during the called evening session following multiple failed attempts at passing the updated ordinance.

The ordinance will offer protections to familial status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, veteran status, pregnancy, and natural hairstyle, the city stated on its Twitter. The ordinance will go into effect on January 1, 2022. The city’s current protected classes are race, gender, religion, national origin, ethnicity, age, and disability.

“The LGBTQ community has been working on this for decades, since 1992,” said Matt Comer, with Charlotte Pride. “It’s been five years since HB2 It’s been close to a year after the sunset of HB142, so it’s just time to get this done.”

The ordinance applies to employers of all sizes in the city of Charlotte. Existing state and federal laws prohibit discrimination against protected classes by employers with 15 or more employees.

“I raised my hand at least twice to do this, Lyles said last month during a news conference with media. “Our Council has been adamant that we are going to pass this nondiscrimination ordinance and it’s not just for the LGBTQ+ community, but it’s for everyone in this community. Everyone in this community should have the ability to be included.”