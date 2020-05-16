Man accused of holding girlfriend hostage during standoff with Morganton police

Randall Brank, 24, faces multiple charges including kidnapping and firearm by a felon charges.

Officers responded to calls regarding a welfare check around 8 p.m. on May 12 at 3170 Piney Road.

The victim stated that her boyfriend held her against her will with a gun or a knife. Deputies attempted to make contact with both subjects but were unsuccessful. Brank’s mother, who lives on the property, also attempted to make contact, and about an hour later both subjects exited the property and Branks was taken into custody. The victim had visible marks from an assault, the police report indicated.

A handgun was found in the closet during a search of the home.