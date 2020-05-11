Lowe’s worker chases down customer trying to steal products

Three people have been arrested in connection to a string of thefts that occurred over a six-year span from several Lowe’s stores in and around Iredell County, local officials said on Monday.

The latest incident happened on April 25 where an off-duty officer assisted a Lowe’s employee at a location on River Highway in Mooresville. The employee caught the customer pushing a cart filled with electrical wires and other items and leaving the store without paying. The suspect left the cart and fled in his vehicle but not before the vehicle’s tags were written down, the police report indicated.

Denver resident Kody Wells, 35, was identified as the culprit and he was arrested on Thursday.

An initial investigation revealed Wells had two accomplices in that of Mooresville residents Ryan Yoder, 43, who accompanied him during the thefts and Jessica Hawkins, 39, who provided the two men with her vehicle to commit the crimes.

A further investigation revealed both Wells and Yoder had committed a series of thefts over a six year period. Search warrants were executed at two residences in Mooresville and more than $8,000 worth of stolen equipment was seized.

Yoder has a criminal history including misdemeanor alcohol and drugs possession and trespassing.

Yoder and Hawkins were also taken into custody on Thursday and face charges of aiding and abetting.