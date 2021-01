CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A strange regular season in the NFL is officially over and the Carolina Panthers will enter the offseason without a playoff appearance for the fourth time in the last five years.

After a solid 3-2 start to the year under first-year head coach Matt Rhule, the Panthers ultimately finished the season 5-11 and now enter an offseason with two of the biggest questions being whether quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is the answer at quarterback, and can star running back Christian McCaffrey's injury-riddled season just be a year one-year situation?