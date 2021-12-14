Lincoln County deputy saves ‘distressed’ woman from walking into traffic

LINCOLNTON, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A ‘distressed’ woman who attempted to walk into oncoming traffic was pulled to safety Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a person who appeared to be in distress walking down an exit ramp on Highway 321 Monday afternoon.

Deputies made contact with a 51-year-old woman, who was in the midst of walking from the shoulder into a travel lane, according to the report. 1st Sergeant Steve Grinnell pulled by her side, jumped from his vehicle, and grabbed her by her jacket as an oncoming car approached.

“Please, please just let me do it,” she told Grinnell. She said she suffered four broken ribs last week. The woman was taken to safety and then to the hospital.