Inmate found dead at Meck County Detention Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An inmate at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center was found dead Saturday morning, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

41-year-old John Devin Haley was found unresponsive in his cell at 10:55 a.m. on Saturday and after CPR was performed by the facility medical staff, Haley was pronounced deceased at 11:12 a.m.

“We are always saddened by the loss of one of our persons in custody. In custody deaths are

extremely difficult for our staff, and take an emotional toll on all those involved,” stated Sheriff

McFadden, “We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and mourn with them

during this difficult time.”

Haley had been in custody at the detention center since April 3, and there were no signs of foul play. All preliminary reports indicate suicide.

The State Bureau of Investigation will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of death.