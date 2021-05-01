“I could have lost my life”: 10-year-old separated from mother during mall shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A mother was separated from her 10-year-old daughter inside Carolina Place Mall when shots rang out late Saturday afternoon.

The mom tells Fox 46 as soon as she heard the shots, she just ran into the store calling out her daughter’s name, but in the melee of people running, she could not find her daughter right away.

The look on 10-year-old Makyla Jeter’s face shows the horror she experienced at the mall, going shopping for her birthday.

“I thought I was going to get separated and never see my mother again,” said Makyla.

“I ran inside the store and I was just calling their names, ‘Ayla, Makyla, but I did not see them because there were so many people running,” said Makyla’s mom, Detra Foote.

Foote started running with the other shoppers, scrambling, some of them tossing their food, losing their shoes, running away from the gunfire.

“We were just scared because we did not know where the shooter was, all we heard was shots,” said Foote.

She wasn’t just thinking of getting away. She had to get to her daughter and her daughter’s best friend.

The mother and daughter were separated.

“When I saw my mother, I heard my mother. In my insides, I was still terrified. I thought I was going to lose my life, but when I saw my mother, I knew everything was going to be ok.”

They huddled in the management office of a store, with other shoppers for 45 minutes until police told them it was safe to come out.

“That one voice was God. That’s all I could think of at that very moment was God. I go to church every Sunday. Sunday I will make sure that I listen to God’s voice and I will do the same for the rest of my life because I could have lost my life.”