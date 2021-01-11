Hundreds of volunteers help give vaccines in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More than 520 people, 75 years or older received a shot at the Cabarrus County Arena in Concord on Sunday.

“I’m a runner, I bring supplies. Whatever they need, I go for it,” volunteer Joel Shanus said.

The 75-year old is a retired firefighter and one of about 25 other volunteers made up of nurses, first responders and frontline workers.

“It’s a great group of people working, just like at the firehouse.”

Last week, long lines of cars and trucks stretched the parking lot.

“It was a madhouse, it was, pandemonium, that’s all you can say,” Emmett Langley said.

Doctor Bonnie Colye says because of the high demand for the vaccine, the group had to switch to scheduling about 50 people to get a shot every thirty minutes.

With more than 170 people signed up to volunteer with the group, they will add some help and relief for full-time workers.

“We’ll be able to get more and more people through and vaccinated in a more quick fashion.”

