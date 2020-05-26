Hundreds flock to speedway in Gastonia for dirt track racing

300-400 people packed the Carolina Speedway in Gastonia Monday night to watch dirt track racing.

“I’m looking to see some real action. Some real action,” emphasized race fan Joseph Garrett.

The dirt track hasn’t seen any of that “real action” since coronavirus restrictions went into place.

“Considering I just live down the road and have to ride by here, and see it and not get to come in here, it’s been rough!” said track employee Scotty Bynum.

While phase two for North Carolina doesn’t allow more than a couple dozen spectators, the speedway got permission from the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office to go against Governor Roy Cooper’s order.

“A lot of spectators,” said Garret before the race, “hope to see them wear a mask and everything.”

Monday night, hundreds piled in; many of them were not wearing a face mask.

“So, we don’t really wear the masks much,” said fan Kim Taylor. “I just tell them to stay away from the people that you don’t really know,” she said referring to her kids.

Taylor says the race was one of the first family outings they’ve had in a while, which was probably the case for many in attendance.

Pit crews were limited in numbers. The speedway normally runs eight divisions, but only ran six Monday night. Throughout the night, they also made announcements reminding people to stay safe.

FOX 46 reached out to Gaston County officials who said, “The owners of Carolina Speedway have worked with the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office to get the details of today’s event worked out.” Exactly what those details were, though, were not clarified.