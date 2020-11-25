Hornets owner Michael Jordan donates $2M from ‘Last Dance’ proceeds to Feeding America

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan has donated $2 million to the nationwide hunger-relief charity, Feeding America.

Jordan said he donated additional proceeds from the sports documentary miniseries, “The Last Dance.”

An incredible gift to be thankful for – NBA legend Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to help our neighbors facing hunger! #TheLastDance



Every action makes a difference. Join Michael & visit https://t.co/ExF6iX3wr7 to learn how you can donate or volunteer this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/UVUFQlbe0p — Feeding America (@FeedingAmerica) November 25, 2020

“In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks. I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from The Last Dance to Feed America and its member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago to help feed America’s hungry,” Michael Jordan said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Last Dance” documentary chronicles the rise of Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls.

For details on how you can donate or volunteer this holiday season, the charity is encouraging people to visit FeedingAmerica.org/COVID19.

