Hornets legend Dell Curry joins Charlotte Sports Live

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Former Hornets great and current team broadcaster Dell Curry joined the CSL crew to talk all things basketball Friday night.

Curry told FOX 46’s Will Kunkel and Josh Sims that the biggest difference he sees with the team from when he played to now is team development and player development.

“James Borrego and his staff did a wonderful job developing these guys and you can see the fruits of their labor,” Curry said. “I think the player development is what’s made this team really exciting to watch.”

He commented on LaMelo Ball’s meteoric rise in his first season as a professional baller that’s got him slated as a top pick for Rookie of the Year.

“I don’t think anybody thought he would be this NBA ready, with the short training he had and the no summer leauge,” Curry said. “He’s been super exciting to watch.”

Curry says the Hornets are looking better than many people expected as they look to get back over .500. He gives credit to players like Ball, Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward.

“Right now, he playoffs are definitely in their sight,” he said.

He says Hayward is proving his worth and has come out as a big leader in the locker room.

“He goes about his business in a professional manner,” Curry said. “[He’s] lived up to his ability with the signing.”

