Homicide investigation underway in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A homicide investigation is underway in Charlotte.

Police were called to the 3400 block of Oak Arbor Lane at 12:49 a.m. Wednesday morning for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in the parking lot who had been shot.

MEDIC was called to the scene where the victim, later identified as 32-year-old Oscar Steele, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information concerning the victim or potential suspects has been released at this time.

CMPD says the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to Detective C. Sinnott, the lead detective assigned to the case, or another homicide unit detective. You can also call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.