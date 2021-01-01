Gastonia Police need help solving deadly hit-and-run crash from Christmas Eve

The Gastonia Police are asking for help identifying a vehicle involved in a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash that happened on Christmas Eve.

Police said the driver of the vehicle hit 33-year-old James Marshall Nichols around 5:50 a.m. on Dec. 24 on West Franklin Boulevard near Sante Circle. Nichols was walking from Kings Mountain to Gastonia when he was hit. He died at the scene.

“After further investigating the hit and run from Christmas Eve we have found an image of a vehicle we believe is the suspect vehicle,” said Traffic Sgt. J.R. Ewers. “We are looking for a white or light in color Grand Cherokee with front passenger-side damage to include a damaged passenger side headlight.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the lead Investigator A. Brack at 704-866-6967 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

