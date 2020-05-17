Gastonia PD investigating two separate traffic deaths

Gastonia police responded to a collision involving a motorcycle around 6:30 p.m. Friday near 3600 South New Hope Road. The motorcyclist, identified as Chadwick Rush, was thrown from his bike and transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed that the motorcycle pulled out into the path of travel of a vehicle that was exiting a driveway.

Later that night Gastonia police responded to a single-vehicle accident, around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday morning, also on South New Hope Road near Dixon Avenue. The driver of one of the cars involved, Victoria Haniff, was ejected from her car and pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed that Hanif’s vehicle was traveling at excessive speeds, ran off the roadway and struck a fire hydrant and a commercial sign before flipping.

Both of these investigations remain active. Anyone with additional information is being encouraged to contact officials at 704-842-5166.