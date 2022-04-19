(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Cool high pressure remains in control tonight, giving us another cold night!

Many of us will end up colder than Monday night, and a Frost Advisory has been issued through 9 a.m. Wednesday. Most low temps fall into the low and mid-30s by daybreak.

Protect any sensitive outside plants! As the high moves offshore late Wednesday, the wind shifts to a warmer flow. That will give us a big boost in temps the rest of the week.

A minor disturbance brings more clouds and the small chance of a shower in the mountains Thursday, but most neighborhoods remain rain-free — right through the weekend.









Starting Friday, highs will soar into the 80s!

Tonight: Fair sky, areas of frost. Low 36.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 68.