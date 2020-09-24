More than 50 firefighters responded to a fire at a printing business in Pineville Thursday morning.
The Pineville Fire Department said it was joined by crews from Charlotte and Flint Hill to put out a fire that started around 1 a.m. at Trend Offset Printing on Industrial Drive.
Officials said the fire was brought under control in less than hour. No injuries have been reported.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- Firefighters put out blaze at Pineville printing business
- President Trump set to discuss healthcare during Charlotte visit
- Wet end to the week begins; heavier showers from Beta move in this evening through Friday
- Average of the polls: Here’s where the numbers are moving in the Biden-Trump race
- Kentucky governor calls for release of Breonna Taylor evidence