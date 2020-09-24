Firefighters put out blaze at Pineville printing business

More than 50 firefighters responded to a fire at a printing business in Pineville Thursday morning.

The Pineville Fire Department said it was joined by crews from Charlotte and Flint Hill to put out a fire that started around 1 a.m. at Trend Offset Printing on Industrial Drive.

Working Fire-Industrial Dr. Pineville, Carolina, Steele Creek and Flint Hill Departments initially dispatched for a fire alarm on Industrial Dr. Engine 2 arrived with heavy smoke conditions inside. Crews stretched 2 1/2 hose line inside. Pineville Fire Chief 9 in Command — Pineville Fire Dept. (@PinevilleFire) September 24, 2020

Officials said the fire was brought under control in less than hour. No injuries have been reported.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE