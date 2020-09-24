Firefighters put out blaze at Pineville printing business

More than 50 firefighters responded to a fire at a printing business in Pineville Thursday morning.

The Pineville Fire Department said it was joined by crews from Charlotte and Flint Hill to put out a fire that started around 1 a.m. at Trend Offset Printing on Industrial Drive.

Officials said the fire was brought under control in less than hour. No injuries have been reported.

