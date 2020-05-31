Fatal motorcycle accident in Gastonia

A motorcyclist was killed on I-87 Sunday afternoon, according to local police.

Officers responded to a reported accident northbound on I-85 near NC-274. 81-year-old George Linderborn of Maryland was traveling with a group of motorcyclists around 12:45 p.m. when he lost control of his 2013 Victory motorcycle.

Linderborn was ejected from his motorcycle and pronounced dead on the scene.

Major traffic backups were reported and officials shut down two of three northbound lanes as a result of the accident.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone who has information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-842-5136.