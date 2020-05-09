Drugs seized and 3 arrested in Denver bust

Three men were arrested and drugs along with paraphernalia were seized as the result of a tip received by Lincoln County authorities.

The tip came in on Thursday and warrants were granted to search a home on A.C. Sherrill Road in Denver. Deputies entered the residence through an unlocked door, and found and found multiple subjects in an outbuilding.

Keymandy Williamson, 37, lived at the location and more than 300 grams of marijuana and a shotgun was found in his possession.

Darius Cunningham

Iron Station resident William Nixon, 24, was found with more than 60 grams of marijuana and Lincolnton resident Darius Cunningham, 24, was found with nearly 40 grams of marijuana.

William Nixon

All three were arrested and face multiple charges including drug distribution.