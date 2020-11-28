CSL Quick Six: Nov. 27

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- After a foggy start, Friday turned out to be a nice finish to the week! Enjoy the sunshine and relatively warm temperatures while they last, because we've got a much more active--and cold--pattern coming right for us next week.

A quick disturbance moving through tonight and Saturday morning will briefly increase clouds and bring the chance of a little light rain or sprinkles to the area. After it moves out, it's quickly back to sunshine for Saturday afternoon.