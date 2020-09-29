Coronavirus in NC: State surpasses 3M tests; rate of infection spikes to 6%

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

889 more cases and seven additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 209,137 confirmed cases and 3,494 related death statewide.

The positive test percentage jumped back up to 6.0. Last week it was down to 4.6. 950 patients remain in the hospital. The state surpassed 3 million tests administered.

Gov. Cooper said on Tuesday that North Carolina has distributed over $2.6 billion in relief funds with about $536 million to support both public and private education.

On Monday NCDHHS released the latest recovery numbers. 184,422 patients have now recovered. President Trump also announced on Monday that he is making a proposal to send millions of test kits to states across the country.

The coronavirus is expected to be a hot topic in Tuesday night’s presidential debate (9 pm, Fox 46) between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. A grim milestone was reported on Monday as the global death toll surpassed one million, according to Johns Hopkins University, which has been keeping track of the data since the pandemic began.

Video had surfaced from this weekend’s Mecktoberfest at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery with larges crowds appearing to be minimally socially distancing.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 28,844 positive cases and 354 related deaths

Gaston County – 5,224 positive cases and 84 related deaths

Union County – 4,849 positive cases and 59 related deaths

Anson County – 606 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Stanly County – 1,989 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 4,041 positive cases and 70 related deaths

Rowan County – 3,402 positive cases and 97 related deaths

Iredell County – 3,098 positive cases and 32 related deaths

Cleveland County – 2,254 positive cases and 63 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,659 positive cases and 14 deaths

Catawba County – 3,204 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Alexander County – 528 positive cases and 7 death

Burke County – 2,130 positive cases and 40 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,675 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,244 positive cases and 34 related deaths

Avery County – 362 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 896 positive cases and 1 death

Ashe County – 268 positive cases and 1 related death

