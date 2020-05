Three people have been arrested in connection to a string of thefts that occurred over a six-year span from several Lowe's stores in and around Iredell County, local officials said on Monday.

The latest incident happened on April 25 where an off-duty officer assisted a Lowe's employee at a location on River Highway in Mooresville. The employee caught the customer pushing a cart filled with electrical wires and other items and leaving the store without paying. The suspect left the cart and fled in his vehicle but not before the vehicle's tags were written down, the police report indicated.