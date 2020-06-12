City of Salisbury confirms tentative discussions underway to relocate Confederate monument ‘Fame’

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The City of Salisbury announced Friday morning tentative discussions are underway regarding its long-standing Confederate statue, ‘Fame’.

“The City of Salisbury can confirm tentative discussions between Salisbury City Council and the United Daughters of the Confederacy local chapter to permanently relocate the Fame statue. At this time, no formal agreement has been signed or notarized,” the City of Salisbury tweeted on Friday.

BREAKING: The City of #SalisburyNC can confirm tentative discussions between Salisbury City Council and the United Daughters of the Confederacy local chapter to permanently relocate the Fame statue. At this time, no formal agreement has been signed or notarized. pic.twitter.com/zuSSBJsKPn — City of Salisbury (@CitySalisburyNC) June 12, 2020

The City of Salisbury said, “We will have no further comment at this time.”

An online petition to move the ‘Fame’ statue has grown to more than 7,300 signatures.

“We are calling for the removal of the Fame Confederate soldier Memorial Statue that is in the middle of Downtown Salisbury. The statue promotes division and unrest in our community, instead of promoting respect, unity, and inclusiveness among residents and visitors to our great city of Salisbury, our State of North Carolina, and the United States of America.

We believe that “the monuments glorify white supremacy and memorialize a treasonous government whose founding principle was the perpetuation and expansion of slavery.” It should be moved to a less central location, such as a museum, or the site of Salisbury Prison and should be rededicated to honor all Veteran of Rowan County,” the petition stated.