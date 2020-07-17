Charlotte neighbors say church is suing for land

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Some neighbors in Charlotte were shocked to find out that a local church is trying to take them to court. The congregation was supposed to give families an affordable place to call home, but now, they’re brewing up a legal battle.

The land off Sugar Creek Road is shovel ready, but nothing is happening, until a court ruling.

“I was startled, I was surprised. I couldn’t really wrap my mind around being sued by a religious organization.”

A lawsuit was filed by the trustees of Mayfield Memorial Baptist Church. The church is donating five acres of land so a 50-unit affordable housing complex could be built. The rezoning was approved last year, despite neighbors disapproval.

“The whole place will be congested. It will be condensed. It will be like living in a can of sardines.”

In January, neighbors got a letter from the housing partnership, the group building the apartments.

They say a deed from 1955, when the neighborhood was built, was found. That deed says only single family homes are allowed.

The letter asked neighbors to sign a deed restriction termination, allowing apartments. Neighbors who didn’t sign, got a lawsuit in the mail.

“It’s a burden just thinking about how we would even financially address this. It’s like David against Goliath.”

FOX 46 tried reaching out to the church pastor Thursday for comment, but were unsuccessful. This is what he said about the project at a March 2019 rezoning meeting.

“Our community will have a jewel, a new one to be proud of.”

“I totally disagree with that. Totally. Again. We live here. We know what daily life is like.”

The letter from the housing project also offered $25 and $50 gift cards if neighbors signed the deed agreement.



FOX 46 heard from the lawyer representing the housing complex today who said the goal is to expand affordable housing in Charlotte and this lawsuit is part of that goal.