Charlotte man pleads guilty to defrauding Amazon of over $290K

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte man pled guilty Tuesday to defrauding Amazon of over $290,000 that involved more than 300 transactions, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina William Stetzer announced.

Charlotte resident Hudson Hamrick, 31, bought numerous expensive items off Amazon including guitars, electronics, and computers, and then tried to get refunds by returning items that were cheaper or broken. Hamrick also claimed parts were missing from certain products and would either keep the items or resell them online.

Documents showed he defrauded Amazon of over $290,000 that included more than 300 transactions.

Hamrick has not been sentenced yet.