Charlotte highway construction worker wins $2M

While the coronavirus has got most people down, two holders of lottery tickets sold in Mecklenburg County will be cashing in big time.

Charlotte resident Claude Guezodje won $2 million last month playing the same numbers he had been playing for the last five years. “Those numbers were from a Chinese fortune cookie and random numbers I picked for myself,” Guezodje said.”

Meanwhile the second winner has yet to claim their prize. The ticket, worth $1 million, was sold at Plaza Sundries on East Trade Street for $2 bucks. The odds of winning were 1 in nearly 13 million.

“The first thing I’ll do is pay off my car and try to find a small house – nothing crazy,” Guezodje said. “And then of course I want to help my family back home.”

Despite the stay at home order, Guezodje was permitted to claim his prize in person since it was over $10,000. After state and federal taxes, he took home $1.4 million. Not bad for a highway construction worker.

“I just liked those numbers and put them together.”