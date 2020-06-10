Charlotte city councilman comments on defunding chemical agents for CMPD

Swift action came from Charlotte City Council. They have banned CMPD from purchasing any new chemical agents such as tear gas next year for crowd control.

City councilman Tariq Bokhari, one of the only two members to vote against it, said all the move did was destroy police morale.

“I don’t know how else to say it. They [CMPD] are fuming. They feel like they’ve been doing their best to balance a difficult situation and they’ve been thrown under the bus.

Bokhari says the decision was a knee-jerk reaction and that the decision was made too quickly.

