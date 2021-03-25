Blumenthal Performing Arts Center prepares for in-person, live performances after months of restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – 2020 will be a year we will never forget. The pandemic affected everyone including people in the arts.

In order to stay alive, the community got more creative than you might expect.

Blumenthal Performing Arts Center had to close its doors at the pinnacle of its 2020 season due to new COVID-19 restrictions.

The creative team became one of the first in the Queen City to move performances outdoors and online. Now that the restrictions are starting to loosen in North Carolina, Blumenthal is ready to welcome back patrons to in-person and live performances.

FOX 46’s Jason Harper went behind-the-scenes to see how the pandemic kept so many waiting in the wings. For more information on upcoming shows, please click here.