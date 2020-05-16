As phase 2 nears, health officials say social distancing, face masks remain necessary

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A week from the scheduled start of phase two, public health leaders are sounding the alarm.

They’re seeing less social distancing and despite it being a recommendation, they’re urging people to wear face coverings.

It doesn’t take much looking to see that attitudes appear to be changing. As restrictions are being lifted, sights like this likely are not uncommon.

“I think people have kind of a little more lenient, like ‘I’m going to leave my house, hang with my friends,” Natalie Schaeffer said.

Schaeffer lives in south end and is one of those who is still navigating the new normal.

“I’ve probably worn a mask more in the last two weeks than i have before, because more people are out now,” said Schaeffer.

Going into phase one of North Carolina’s reopening plan has meant different things for different areas.

In Mecklenburg County, it has meant more traffic, despite a stay at home order in place and for those going out, some are wearing masks, some are not.

“All you have to do is look on the roads, we’re not social distancing,” Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said. “It is a concern and something we need to keep an eye on.”

And despite the recommendations from NCDHHS Dr. Mandy Cohen to wear face coverings.

“I’m seeing less of it and it’s actually bothering me, to be honest,” said Dasha Hamrick who lives in Ballantyne.

“I think people are on edge a little,” Southpark neighbor Brian Knapp said.

But as the days and weeks go on lack of masks and more people out are a concern. People say they are getting educated on the pandemic.

“I’ve been coming out here every day during the quarantine, because no one was out here,” Hamrick said.

They’re applying what they’ve learned to their lives.

“I know that I still shouldn’t be with more at risk or with people who aren’t my immediate friend group,” said Schaeffer.

You might have noticed that the people we spoke with in our story tonight are not wearing masks. They were by themselves or with a small group of friends when we spoke with them and the interviews were done, thanks to a zoom lens and a boom mic from a safe distance.