Appalachian State reports several cases of COVID-19 among students, athletes, staff

BOONE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- COVID-19 cases have been reported at a number of residence halls, on the football team and within university staff at Appalachian State.

It’s apparent to some students that leaders at Appalachian State University are struggling the contain the virus.

“I definitely don’t feel safe here and I think that that feeling is shared by many of the students here and faculty,” graduate student Chloe Dorin said.

Appalachian State University has 169 positive cases among students and seven among employees. Between Oct. 5-8, 79 COVID tests came back positive.

COVID clusters are growing in the dorms and there are four new cases on the football team. Practice is now suspended and games postponed until December.

“They’re allowing now students to voluntarily opt out of their dormitory contracts, so that’s a big change and they also stated that they will going forward be implementing widespread mandatory testing in dormitories with active clusters,” said Dorin.

She sent a letter to the Chancellor and Board of Trustees asking them to close all dormitories for the rest of the semester – with exit testing, cancel all athletics for the 20-21 season, move all classes online and temporarily disband all Greek life organizations.

“In the last two or three weeks here we’ve really seen a massive spike and yet despite that massive spike and despite the death of one of our students, Chad Dorrill, we have yet to see any substantial changes to campus operations.”

She believes the university is downplaying the severity of the outbreaks on campus.

“It’s rather ironic to me that the very things I’ve learned here at this university are the very things that told me that there was a problem, that there was manipulation of data occurring and that not necessarily everyone was going to catch it and that therefore, I felt an obligation as a scientist to clarify that and make the public aware of that.”

