5K Ecstasy pills seized in Iredell County, police say

A considerably large amount of drugs were seized by Iredell County officials during a traffic stop earlier this month, according to authorities.

Officers conducted a stop on I-77 on May 5 for an unknown traffic violation, the police report indicated. New Jersey resident Lashonda Davis, 34, and a male driver were occupying the vehicle and told the deputies they were traveling from Georgia back to New York.

A K-9 search led to the discovery of 5,002 units of Ecstacy pills with a street value of approximately $25,000.

Davis was arrested and faces multiple charges including drug trafficking.

“Our narcotics investigators will certainly be working on this case with law enforcement officials in Georgia, and in New York in efforts to identify the source, and the recipients of the pills,” Sheriff Campbell said.

