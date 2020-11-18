17-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis neighborhood

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Kannapolis Police Department is searching for those responsible after a 17-year-old was shot and killed Friday night.

The deadly shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, along the 300 Block of West 13th Street. When officers arrived, they found a teenager who had been shot. They immediately began CPR but were unable to save the teen. Jaiden Yates, 17, of Kannapolis died at the scene.

An investigation by Kannapolis detectives is underway and they are working diligently to identify the suspect(s) involved in this unfortunate incident.

The Kannapolis Police Department requests anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect’s location to call 704-920-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463 (CRIME).

A reward is available for anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) in this case, police said.

