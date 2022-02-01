$10K+ worth of drugs seized in Mooresville home raid, 2 arrests made

MOORESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Over $10,000 worth of drugs was seized during a home raid in Iredell County this week, the local sheriff said Tuesday.

Investigators executed a search warrant on a home located at 126 Parkertown Road in Mooresville on Monday after receiving a tip about possible drug activity.

The home was filled with people and after interviewing a few people, Mooresville residents Zaykeeya Smith, 26, and Timothy Wing, 30, were arrested. They face multiple drug-related charges including possession and intent to sell.

Deputies say over $10,000 worth of cocaine, crystal meth, oxycodone, fentanyl, and marijuana was seized.