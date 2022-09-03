GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen was killed and two others were hospitalized in a shooting Friday night in Gastonia., Gastonia Police said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:50 p.m. Friday near 200 N. King Street.

18-year-old Gastonia resident Omar Hardin was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Two other gunshot wound victims, a 19-year-old and a 27-year-old, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said as of Saturday morning they was no information on a suspect, however, they believe this was an isolated incident.