Westbound I-40 reopens in Statesville after emergency repair for large pothole

Photo: NC State Highway Patrol

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 have reopened in Iredell County after crews made emergency repairs to a bridge after a large pothole opened up, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The pothole formed on the I-40 overpass over Beulah Road last week, prompting officials to shut down all lanes of I-40 West between mile markers 144 and 141.

According to NC State Highway Patrol, a large piece of concrete from the bridge over Beulah Road has fallen out and created a hole in the overpass. 

Work was expected to be completed by Tuesday, but the NCDOT reported that the roadway had reopened early Monday morning.

