CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A water main break has partially closed a section of Central Avenue in east Charlotte.

The water main break reportedly flooded part of the roadway between Hawthorn Lane and Pecan Avenue. Central Avenue was down to one lane in both directions.

A Queen City News crew on scene said Charlotte Water crews are on scene to make repairs.

Charlotte Water said drivers can use Parkwood Avenue or 7th Street as alternate routes.

Drivers wishing to avoid the area can use Independence Blvd.