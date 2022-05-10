CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A rollover crash has closed the ramp from I-485 Inner Loop to southbound I-85 in west Charlotte, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
NCDOT said the crash happened just after 11 a.m. on Exit 10B for I-85 South.
Cameras show a vehicle on its side blocking both lanes of the ramp.
The estimated time for the crash to be cleared is around 3 p.m., officials said.
Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Expect delays in the area.