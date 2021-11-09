TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break closes lanes on Queens Road West in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A broken water main closed at least one lane on a section of Queens Road West in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to Charlotte Water.

Officials said the break is reported at Queens Road West at Westfield Road.

CMPD officers are on scene closing lanes.

Officials recommended using park Road or Selwyn Avenue as alternate routes.

Charlotte water said homes in the area may be out of water for up to six hours while crews made repairs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.