TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer caught in power lines closes Statesville Rd in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Statesville Road is closed in Huntersville due to a tractor-trailer caught in downed power lines.

Both directions of Statesville Road are closed near the 11800 block.

A FOX 46 crew on scene reports several intersections in the area are without power. Officials said to treat the intersections like four-way stops.

A Huntersville Police officer on scene said it will be hours before the power line is repaired and the road is reopened.

There are several intersections without power in the area. Please treat each of these like 4 way stops. pic.twitter.com/DEf85eE9XZ — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) June 21, 2021

