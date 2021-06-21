TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer caught in power lines closes Statesville Rd in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Statesville Road is closed in Huntersville due to a tractor-trailer caught in downed power lines.

Both directions of Statesville Road are closed near the 11800 block.

A FOX 46 crew on scene reports several intersections in the area are without power. Officials said to treat the intersections like four-way stops.

A Huntersville Police officer on scene said it will be hours before the power line is repaired and the road is reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

