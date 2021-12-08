TRAFFIC ALERT: Injury crash causing delays on southbound I-77 near Uptown; multiple lanes closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three of four southbound lanes of Interstate 77 were closed Wednesday morning due to a crash near West 5th Street in Charlotte, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said the crash happened near mile marker 10. Expect heavy traffic in the area.

Drivers can take Exit 11-A for the I277 Inner Loop and follow the Inner Loop to re-access I-77 near Exit 9, officials said.

Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.