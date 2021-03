CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The southbound lanes of South Boulevard are closed just south of Uptown due to a ruptured gas line, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The rupture occurred near the 2100 block of South Boulevard. Only the southbound lanes are blocked.

Charlotte Fire recommends avoiding the area while crews make repairs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.