TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Albemarle Rd closed due to crash; power lines across roadway in east Charlotte

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A portion of Albemarle Road is closed in east Charlotte after a crash downed power lines across the roadway.

The crash happened near the intersection of Albemarle and Farm Pond Lane around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers confirmed to FOX 46.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

The roadway will remain closed while crews repair the lines. CMPD said there is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

Expect delays during the morning commute in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story