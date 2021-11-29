TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Albemarle Rd closed due to crash; power lines across roadway in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A portion of Albemarle Road is closed in east Charlotte after a crash downed power lines across the roadway.

The crash happened near the intersection of Albemarle and Farm Pond Lane around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers confirmed to FOX 46.

The roadway will remain closed while crews repair the lines. CMPD said there is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

Expect delays during the morning commute in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.