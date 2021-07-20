TRAFFIC ALERT: Pineville-Matthews Rd, Park Rd intersection closed for low-hanging traffic lights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The intersection at Pineville-Matthews Road and Park Road in south Charlotte are closed Tuesday morning as crews repair low-hanging traffic lights.

Officials say an early morning crash caused the traffic lights to hang low toward the roadway.

Crews are on scene making repairs.

Drivers should find an alternate route while crews continue to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

