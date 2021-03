CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The northbound Interstate 85 ramp to northbound Interstate 77 is closed due to an overturned truck.

NCDOT said the entire ramp is closed at exit 38 while crews work to clear the crash.

The impact to traffic is expected to be high. Avoid the area if possible.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Medic said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.