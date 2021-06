FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A major crash has closed the intersection of Highway 160 and U.S. Highway 21 Wednesday morning, according to the Fort Mill Police Department.

Authorities said the intersection will be closed as officers investigate the crash.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

Expect major delays in the area.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.