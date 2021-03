GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near exit 13 in Gaston County have reopened following a crash Monday morning, NCDOT says.

The crash happened near Edgewood Road in Bessemer City. All southbound lanes were blocked by a tractor-trailer.

(photo courtesy of Kyle Diangelis)

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Drivers can take US 74/29 as an alternate route while traffic slowly clears in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.