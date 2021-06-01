TRAFFIC ALERT: I-85 southbound closed at I-77 due to overturned semi

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:
May 30 2021 06:00 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed at I-77 due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

NCDOT reports the crash occurred near mile-marker 38 heading south on I-85.

Drivers should take Exit 38 to I-77 south and continue to Exit 11/Brookshire Freeway. Continue on Brookshire back to I-85.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Medic confirmed. Another was taken with non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX 46 Charlotte has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

