TRAFFIC ALERT: I-85 southbound closed at I-77 due to overturned semi

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed at I-77 due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
NCDOT reports the crash occurred near mile-marker 38 heading south on I-85.
Drivers should take Exit 38 to I-77 south and continue to Exit 11/Brookshire Freeway. Continue on Brookshire back to I-85.
One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Medic confirmed. Another was taken with non-life-threatening injuries.
FOX 46 Charlotte has a crew on the way to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.