TRAFFIC ALERT: I-85 South closed at W.T. Harris in northeast Charlotte for crash involving CMPD cruiser

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – All southbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed at W.T. Harris Boulevard in northeast Charlotte due to a crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police vehicle.

NCDOT said the lanes are closed near Exit 45 because of a crash that happened just before midnight late Tuesday night.

Drivers must use Exit 48 for the I-485 Inner Loop. They can follow the Inner Loop to Exit 32 for US-29 South. Turn right at the top of the ramp to follow US-29 South to the I-85 Connector. Turn right onto the I-85 Connectors and follow it to re-access the interstate near Exit 42.

Expect heavy traffic in the area and along the detour route.

FOX 46 Charlotte is working to gather more information about what led to the crash and closure.