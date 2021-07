MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One lane of the Interstate 485 Inner Loop is closed near St. John Street in Matthews due to a crash, according to the NCDOT.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. near exit 52.

NCDOT said to expect delays in the area as crews clear the scene.

The roadway is expected to be reopened around 8 a.m.